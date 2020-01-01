Soweto Derby: The pressure is on Kaizer Chiefs - Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer

The 49-year-old tactician is determined to win his first match against the most decorated football club in the country

coach Josef Zinnbauer says the pressure is on ahead of the Soweto Derby on February 29.

The Buccaneers are set to host Amakhosi in a top of the table Premier Soccer League ( ) clash at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Bucs are coming into this titanic encounter sitting in second spot on the standings - six points behind leaders, Chiefs, who have a game in hand.

However, the German mentor insists they are not thinking about clinching the coveted trophy.

“We are not thinking about winning the PSL title but winning the Chiefs game," Zinnbauer told the media.

“Our aim now is to give a good performance and fight for the three points (against Chiefs)."

The Glamour Boys dropped points over the weekend as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to .

"We want to see our fans happy. We are not under any pressure like Chiefs, who lost at the weekend," he added.

“There are still lots of points to fight for before the season ends. We have played more games than Chiefs, and Wits.

"So, we are focused on Chiefs and not the title.”

Zinnbauer remains undefeated in the league with Pirates having recorded seven wins and one draw since his arrival last December.

The Buccaneers will not be in action in the Nedbank Cup this weekend as they were eliminated from the competition by .