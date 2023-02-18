Soweto Derby: Sithebe reveals family ‘spilt’ ahead of Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates clash

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe is confident his family will be behind him during the Soweto derby despite their divided loyalties.

Sithebe explained the divided loyalties within his family

The Chiefs midfielder is counting on their support next week

Amakhosi have dominated the Bucs in recent meetings

WHAT HAPPENED? Sithebe has revealed how he is ‘feeling good’ ahead of next weekend’s top clash between Chiefs and local rivals Orlando Pirates despite his family having supporters of both teams.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born midfielder has always dreamt of featuring in the Soweto derby but was not selected for last October’s match which Chiefs won 1-0 when coach Arthur Zwane went for Yusuf Maart and Njabulo Blom.

However, with Blom leaving the club for the MLS last month, Sithebe has become one of the first names on the team sheet and he is likely to start next weekend’s meeting when the Glamour Boys host the Buccaneers.

The Soweto derby comes at a time both Chiefs and Pirates are left with Champions League qualification to compete for after Mamelodi Sundowns took firm control of the title race with the two teams separated by three points, although Amakhosi can get level with a victory over Golden Arrows on Sunday.

Chiefs have bossed the tie in recent years, winning their last four matches, including a double over their arch rivals last season, and with the stakes high this term when both teams are vying for a second-place finish in the PSL, Sithebe wants to play a vital part.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “It was good to be part of the derby and the stadium was packed,” Sithebe told iDiski Times in reference to October’s match.

“The feeling is nice and [so was] seeing people that were happy. Obviously, the first game we won and going to this one, it’s going to be a tough one. But for me the feeling is good.

“Obviously, at home there are a lot of people who are supporting either Pirates or Chiefs. But because I’m at Chiefs, they are supporting me.

“All I can say is, as a player, I was always in the 18-ma [squad] but I wasn’t starting. I knew that I would get the chance and I had to work so hard. Whatever the coach wants from me, I need to work hard. I need to gain back my confidence and that is what I did.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sithebe joined Chiefs at the start of this season after five years at AmaZulu and has made 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He initially struggled to get into the team with Maart and Blom preferred but he has grabbed his opportunities with both hands, especially at the turn of the year, with some eye-catching performances.

His quality on the ball plus forward runs have added dynamism to Chiefs’ game and he will be needed to produce that in droves against Jose Riveiro’s men.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs will have to navigate past relegation-threatened Arrows on Sunday before they turn their focus to the meeting with Pirates.

Check out all the pre-match stats ahead of Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows here.