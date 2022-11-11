Soweto derby showdown: Orlando Pirates' Timm vs Kaizer Chiefs' Blom - stakes just got higher in Black Label Cup

The Sea Robbers play Amakhosi in the second of two semi-finals - the earlier game is between AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns

Njabulo Blom and Miguel Timm are key to Saturday's Black Label Soweto derby clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

A lot of games are won in the engine room where the battle for possession and forward momentum takes place and with Timm and Blom both integral to their teams this season, it's likely to be the case at the FNB Stadium.

Excellent readers of the game with lightning quick reactions, snappy tackles and incisive passes, they share many traits out on the pitch.

The two players' profiles though are vastly different - Timm (30) is enjoying a late bloom to his career after having been a bit of a journeyman, while Blom (22) has risen through the Chiefs development ranks to take his place in the first team.

It hasn't all been plain-sailing though for the Amakhosi midfielder after he was pushed to right-back last season, subsequently lost his place in the Bafana squad and later struggled to make the starting XI for his club side.

However, he's bounced back in recent months with some fine performances and is currently at his best.

Extra motivation

Both players were rightly rewarded for their excellent form by being called up to the latest Bafana Bafana squad which is set to do battle with Mozambique and Angola.

They are however very similar players in terms of their position and may well end up fighting it out for a place in Hugo Broos' starting XI.

The national team boss will be sure to be watching the Soweto derby and the Black Label Cup final. And so whoever of the two tenacious midfielders shines most on the day, may get the nod to start for Bafana as well.

Timm with the inside lane?

Of the two, it’s arguably Timm who is more influential in terms of dictating and directing play, being vocal with his team-mates; not surprisingly considering his age.

Blom is more a lead-by-example player who plays with his heart on his sleeve.

He could perhaps look to become more influential in years ahead, although what Blom does have is the gift of youth – he’s only just getting started and is already an important player on some of the biggest local stages.