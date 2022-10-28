Soweto Derby: Security beefed up at FNB Stadium after US terror alert

Stadium Management South Africa has assured extra security precautions are in place ahead of the Soweto Derby on Saturday.

High security precautions after terror precaution

SMSA assures there is no immediate threat

FNB Stadium expected to be filled to capacity

WHAT HAPPENED? On Wednesday, the United States issued an alert that terrorists were planning to conduct an attack on large gatherings of people in the Sandton area.

The FNB Stadium which will host the derby and 93,000 supporters are expected to fill it, is in the Nasrec region, which is about 25 kilometres away.

However, the stadium management has assured there is no immediate threat that would otherwise derail the logistics involved in the planning of the derby.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID? "Immediately after I informed the national desk, I engaged with the events safety and security planning committee planning this event and escalated it to the authorized member," Stadium Management South Africa chief executive officer Bertie Grobbelaar explained.

"He then, at that point in time, was aware of it as well, and he indicated that it’s been escalated to national state security and that we would be informed if there is any immediate threat that we need to be concerned about that will affect the planning.

"Yes, they indicated that they will have additional members there, but there is no immediate threat that will guide us to a different action. The event will go as planned just a precaution."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grobbelaar’s agency is expected to work closely with the State Security Service in order to ensure there is an uninterrupted derby proceeding in Soweto.

Fans will be allowed to attend the match at the stadium's full capacity for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were applied.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES AND CHIEFS? Chiefs and Pirates will face off again in the Carling Black Label Cup on November 12 while the domestic scene is on a break in the lead-up to the World Cup in Qatar in November and December.