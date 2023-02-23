Soweto Derby: Riveiro trusts Orlando Pirates players to beat Kaizer Chiefs without him

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes his players are capable of winning the Soweto derby even without him on the touchline.

Riveiro downplayed his absence from Saturday’s match

Pirates coach confident in his players’ abilities against Chiefs

The Spanish tactician will be serving the last of his two-game ban

WHAT HAPPENED? Riveiro downplayed the impact of his absence from the dugout for Saturday’s highly-awaited clash against Kaizer Chiefs as he serves the second of his two-match ban.

The Spanish coach missed last Friday’s PSL win against Maritzburg United and will not also be available for the Soweto derby after receiving a red card for using foul language towards the referee in Pirate’s 2-0 win over All Stars in the Nedbank Cup on February 11.

Riveiro is, however, not worried and feels he would have made a minimal impact anyway, since a lot of match preparations happen in training while he can give more instructions before the game and at halftime.

Pirates head into the game in better form having won their last two games while their rivals are still smarting from their 3-2 shock loss to Golden Arrows. However, form has counted for little on derby day, meaning the Buccaneers will have to step up to the plate.

Chiefs will be encouraged by their 1-0 win in the first leg in October added to the fact that they have won the last four derbies, a record Riveiro’s men are desperate to end.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “It’s not [his absence] a big problem for the players and for anybody else nowadays. I have a fantastic support staff behind me,” Riveiro said as quoted by iDiski Times.

“The players at Pirates are used to working with all of our coaches at the same level that they work with me. We all have different roles and they’re used to dealing with that situation.

“Like I said one week ago, our influence on the game from the bench, our instructions from the bench on a normal day are not much.

“We try to convey some movements and instructions but it’s not easy to contact our players. You can have an idea how easy it is at FNB Stadium with 90,000 spectators to try to communicate with our players.

“We have an opportunity before the game, we have an opportunity at half-time to influence the game development. Unfortunately, I cannot be there as well but it’s not an issue.

“In our club, the important people are the people who are in the field, the 11 players and they know what to do and they have the capacity to make decisions there, so it’s not going to be an issue at all.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the absence of Riveiro, his assistants Sergio Almenara and Mandla Ncikazi will be tasked with leading the team on the pitch although the head coach is likely to keep in touch from the stands as witnessed against Maritzburg.

Both teams are in need of a win as they eye a second-place finish in the league with third-placed Pirates just two points behind, while Chiefs in fifth place, have a five-point gap between them and SuperSport United who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates visit Chiefs on Saturday, seeking a third straight win in all competitions.