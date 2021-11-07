Soweto Derby: Ref got Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates penalty calls spot on

Among the main talking points after Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby was the penalty which decided the game, as well as two incidents that may also have been penalised.

At the end of an entertaining 94 minutes, Chiefs could probably have counted themselves a little fortunate to have claimed victory after Pirates had put up a good fight and had equalised in the 87th minute, only to concede a penalty in added time.

That was the third of three penalty possibilities on the night and was the only one to have been given. Dolly of course made no mistake with a clinical spot-kick.

Pirates coach Fadlu Davids questioned the validity of the penalty being given, although perhaps when he gets to watch the slow-motion from various angles, he may change his mind.

Because it’s clear to see that Bucs defender Olisa Ndah slings Khama Billiat to the ground, grabbing at the Zimbabwean’s neck to do so.

It was completely unnecessary as Billiat was not even about to shoot – the two players had been tussling for an aerial ball after Ndah’s first touch had taken the ball towards his own goal.

Dzvukamanja incident

The replay also shows how referee Victor Hlongwane was perfectly positioned to see the Nigerian defender grabbing Billiat’s neck, and it’s hard to make an argument against the ref’s decision. Ndah was reckless, and inside his own box, his action was always going to be risky.

A few minutes before that, Pirates had a penalty appeal of their own turned down after Terrence Dzvukamanja had taken a tumble in the Chiefs box. However, it’s not plain to see if there had been any foul play, or whether the players – who had their eyes fixed on the incoming ball into the box, had simply stumbled into one another.

Hlatshwayo handles in the box

There wasn’t enough there to suggest that Hlongwane and his assistants had got it wrong, and therefore, the penalty should not have been given.

The first incident had happened in the first half when Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Ngcobo had turned on the edge of the Pirates box and fired in a shot goalwards. The ball had struck the hand of Bucs skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Hlatshwayo’s arm was a little bit away from his body, but not by much and it could still be argued it was in a natural position, considering he was moving at the time.



Also, Hlatshwayo was only a couple of metres away from Ngcobo and had a very little time to react – it could therefore be deduced that it was ball to hand, and in what remains a very tight call, Hlongwane probably just about got that one right by ignoring it.

On the balance of things, it can’t be said that the match officials affected the outcome of the game.

What ultimately affected the score-line were the three mistakes made which led to the goals – Hlatshwayo for the opener after a weak back-pass, Chiefs keeper Daniel Akpeyi for the Linda Mntambo equaliser, and then Ndah for the final goal.