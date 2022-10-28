Soweto Derby: Orlando Pirates' win over Mamelodi Sundowns counts for nothing vs Kaizer Chiefs – Motale

Former Orlando Pirates captain Edward Motale has warned his former club not to be misled by the recent victory over Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bucs surprisingly demolished Sundowns in MTN8

Chiefs lost in the semis to AmaZulu

Motale worried by Pirates instability under Jose Riveiro

WHAT HAPPENED? The Sea Robbers will welcome their Soweto arch-rivals for a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday at FNB Stadium, and the Pirates 1995 Caf Champions League-winning captain has warned why they should not be carried away by the current form.

Although they have not lost a single game in four so far, Pirates are going into the derby with high confidence after eliminating domestic heavyweights Sundowns in the semi-finals of the MTN8.

Motale points out that Pirates are yet to stabilise under coach Jose Riveiro as a reason why they should be cautious going into the highly-anticipated match.

WHAT DID MOTALE SAY? "He [Riveiro] is still trying to find his footing – don’t be misled by the win over Sundowns," he said.

"Remember he came in when pre-season had already started. He’s working on combinations. Some he’s getting right, like [Monnapule] Saleng and [Kermit] Erasmus up front; Olisah Ndah and Nkosinathi Sibisi at the back. It takes time to get the team right, and although Pirates are on track, they are not there yet.

"We haven’t been too convincing. There was a time we played eight matches with just two victories, and we were struggling to score. In the last two games, we’ve looked like the real deal.

"It’s a different ball game. You cannot underestimate Chiefs because they didn’t win their last match. They can go in there having lost four in a row and still win – that’s the nature of the derby; form counts for nothing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the Glamour Boys were sent packing by AmaZulu in the MTN8, they clearly are aware of the importance of the derby in the season and are set to give their all in front of their home fans, although they are the away side.

On the other hand, the Bucs, who will be without suspended midfielder Miguel Timm, will be keen to register a win against Chiefs, who defeated them 2-1 in October last year.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? A victory in the derby will further consolidate their confidence before they face AmaZulu in the cup final on 5 November at Moses Mabhida Stadium.