Soweto Derby: Orlando Pirates star Ofori warns teammates about writing struggling Kaizer Chiefs off

Orlando Pirates vice-captain Richard Ofori has cautioned his teammates ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby encounter against Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ghana international urged his teammates to remain humble with the Buccaneers coming into this Premier Soccer League encounter, which will be played at FNB Stadium, as the favourites based on form.

Bucs are undefeated in their last four competitive matches having made it two wins in a row when they thrashed Mamelodi Sundowns in an MTN8 clash last week, while Chiefs are winless in their last three games.

Ofori stressed that they cannot afford to write Amakhosi off as the Glamour Boys are still a big club and also discussed their recent scoring woes.

WHAT DID OFORI SAY? “We are prepared, and we are staying calm. We are professionals — that’s why we are humble. You can’t write off a big team. Things might not be going well for them (Chiefs), but they are still a big team," Ofori told the media.

“After playing a 0-0 draw with AmaZulu, they are looking to make their fans proud. But we know how important the game is for both teams.

“We’ve been working harder and creating more chances than the opponent, but we couldn't score. But we believed that things would change."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ofori made his return to the Bucs matchday squad against Sundowns after recovering from an injury which led to him miss two games which were against Richards Bay and AmaZulu FC.

Siyabonga Mpontshane has enjoyed some game time in Ofori's absence keeping clean sheets against Richards Bay, AmaZulu and Sundowns.

Coach Jose Riveiro has a big call to make ahead of the Soweto Derby on whether to drop the in-form Mpontshane and recall fit-again first-choice keeper Ofori.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR OFORI AND PIRATES? The 29-year-old and his Bucs teammates have been afforded a week to prepare for their eagerly-anticipated match against Chiefs.

Ofori, who has kept five clean sheets from 10 league games this term for Pirates, will be hoping to make his return to the starting line-up.