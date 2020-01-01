Soweto derby: Orlando Pirates have the 'right chemistry' - Sandilands

The Bucs goalkeeper has revealed how their team spirit could be crucial against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday

goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands says the right “chemistry” has created a “good environment” at the club as they prepare for Saturday’s Soweto derby against old foes at FNB Stadium.

A run of seven unbeaten matches, including six straight wins under German coach Josef Zinnbauer, has seen Pirates sensationally turn themselves into title contenders.

Although they are six points behind Premier Soccer League ( ) leaders Kaizer Chiefs and have played a game more, Pirates go into Saturday’s derby showdown posing a real danger to Amakhosi’s title bid.

This form has left Sandilands struggling to attribute what has led to their impressive turnaround in fortunes, but spoke of the team spirit within the squad.

“It’s hard to pinpoint one thing to say this is why everything has changed. I think at the moment there’s right chemistry‚ everybody is pulling together and everybody is one-minded,” Sandilands was quoted as saying by Times Live.

“Everybody has bought into the style‚ the structure‚ and ja‚ I think it’s just the mix of things. I can’t really say what it is. But as things stands now‚ with all the chemistry‚ it’s a good environment to be in.

“Everybody is excited to come to training and everybody is excited to play and we’re backing each other. I just think the chemistry right now is good as a team and hopefully we can just continue dominating as we have.”

While Pirates go into the derby buoyed by some scintillating form, their opponents Chiefs arrive at FNB fresh from two straight defeats, a 2-1 league loss to as well as last weekend’s Nedbank Cup exit at the hands of .

Chiefs, however, carry this season's bragging rights into this derby, having beaten Pirates 3-2 in the reverse league fixture last November, as well as knocking their old foes out of the Telkom Cup 4-2 via penalty shootouts following a 2-2 draw.