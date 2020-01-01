Soweto Derby: Orlando Pirates have studied Kaizer Chiefs' weaknesses - Jele

The long-serving defender, who missed the first round league clash between Bucs and Amakhosi, wants to lead his side to a win

captain Happy Jele says they will be looking to exploit ' weaknesses on Saturday afternoon.

The two giants of local football are set to clash in a massive encounter at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue, FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Bucs are looking to extend their winning run to seven matches in the league, while Amakhosi are keen to return to winning ways after losing their last two competitive games.



Jele has indicated they know what to expect from the current PSL log leaders, who are desperate for a victory.

"Our analysts have been working hard to analyse Chiefs and check their weak points and strengths," Jele told the media.

"We just have to watch out for those points and see which one to exploit on the day."

Pirates will be hoping to avenge the 3-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of Chiefs in the first round league encounter earlier this season.

The 33-year-old player, who missed the first round clash due to suspension, believes that they will defeat the Glamour Boys if they execute their game plan well on the day.

"It's about playing the game and not playing the occasion. Tactics play a big role in the derby," the two-time PSL title-winning defender added.

"We will know what to do on the day and it will be easy. We lost the previous derby against them and we want to do better."

Pirates, who are currently placed third on the league standings, will climb up to second spot if they secure a victory over their Soweto rivals this afternoon.