Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Mohammed Ouseb has said Orlando Pirates are favourites to win the Soweto Derby on Saturday.

Bucs are high in confidence given recent results

Chiefs under pressure after MTN8 exit

Ouseb warns Bucs not to depend on an undefeated run

WHAT HAPPENED? However, the retired defender has warned Bucs – who are undefeated in the last four games - that their current form will not guarantee them a win against Amakhosi.

He states that the Naturena outfit’s unpredictability makes them outside favourites to win the derby this time around.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Pirates will be the favourites," Ouseb said, as quoted by KickOff.

"However, with derbies, whatever form you are in, it doesn’t matter when it comes to derby time.

"Chiefs have recently had the better of Pirates but then Pirates will want to change that, obviously for bragging rights since it is their home game. So, I believe they will try and do everything to get maximum points. But then I will repeat that with the derby your current form doesn’t count.

"After beating Sundowns in the MTN8, I believe spirits are high in the Pirates camp and so makes them the favourites on paper. Chiefs got knocked out of the same cup by AmaZulu at the same stage, so this means they are not the favourites.

"However, I repeat, your form will not have a difference because both teams will be fighting for bragging rights.

"I would love it if my beloved Kaizer Chiefs win this one so that we pick up our spirits, especially with fans coming back and giving them the belief that we can do well in games after that.

"We are on and off, and that is not a good thing. With regards to the match, I think it will be end-to-end with beautiful football on show."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sea Robbers have scored eight goals in the last five games and have a 3-0 win over Sundowns in the bank which will give them a lot of confidence.

On the other hand, Amakhosi have conceded six goals and have kept only one clean sheet in five games across all competitions, while struggling to score goals regularly.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND PIRATES? Given the stakes the derby carries as well as the bragging rights, a win is set to be a morale-booster for either side in the Premier Soccer League.