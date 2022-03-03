Soweto Derby: Orlando Pirates coach Ncikazi reveals Lorch uncertainty ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash 

Orlando Pirates co-head coach Mandla Ncikazi has disclosed Thembinkosi Lorch is an injury doubt for Saturday's Soweto Derby encounter against Kaizer Chiefs.



The 28-year-old attacker was a noticeable absentee from the Buccaneers' matchday squad as they drew 0-0 against Cape Town City in a PSL match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.



Lorch had provided an assist to help Pirates hammer Eswatini's Royal Leopards 6-2 in the Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday and he was substituted in the 68th minute.



“Lorch had an injury yesterday (Tuesday), he was in the team. In the last preparation, he had a muscle strain, which is why we couldn’t take him along," Ncikazi told the media on Wednesday night.



"We hope to get the feedback from our medical team whether he will or will not be ready [for the derby], but currently we are not sure."



Nicknamed Nyoso, Lorch also missed the first round league encounter between Pirates and Chiefs in November 2021 due to injury.



Ncikazi went on to explain why Happy Jele was surprisingly dropped to the bench with fellow defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza filling his void in the starting line-up.



“With Happy it’s just management. With Happy as a leader contributing so well as a team, we still have to manage him," the Hlokozi-born tactician added.



"He played so many games, he played the full match when we played in Nelspruit, and for him to play again today and on the weekend, so it's just management with Happy."



Pirates fans will be relieved to learn that Jele will be available this weekend as the club's inspirational captain missed the previous Soweto Derby match due to injury with Bucs losing 2-1 to Amakhosi.

