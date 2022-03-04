Soweto Derby: Orlando Pirates coach Davids warns about Billiat's antics

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids has asked the referees in charge of Saturday's Soweto Derby to be cautious when dealing with Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat.

The two fierce rivals are set to meet at Orlando Stadium this weekend, with the hosts keen on avenging the 2-1 loss suffered in the last meeting.

In that particular game, that was played at FNB Stadium on November 6, Keagan Dolly opened the scoring in the 49th minute before Linda Mntambo levelled with three minutes to go. However, a penalty to the hosts in the added minutes was converted by Dolly to ensure Amakhosi won the bragging rights.

The Buccaneers tactician has now commented on the issue, further questioning why their opponents get more penalties as opposed to his team.

"In the previous derby, we conceded and lost with that penalty. Yeah, you can go back to how many penalties Kaizer Chiefs have had in the derby. I hope we can be clear in relation to penalty decisions," Davids said as quoted by Daily Sun.

"You know Billiat, a small touch or any contact in the box and he is already diving in the Olympic pool.

"I hope the referees are clear and know these things. We take the positives from the last derby, conceding in the last minute."

Meanwhile, Davids' colleague Mandla Ncikazi has disclosed Thembinkosi Lorch is doubtful ahead of the game.

The 28-year-old attacker was a noticeable absentee from the Buccaneers' matchday squad as they drew 0-0 against Cape Town City in a PSL match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

"Lorch had an injury [on Tuesday], he was in the team. In the last preparation, he had a muscle strain, which is why we couldn’t take him along," Ncikazi told the media.

"We hope to get the feedback from our medical team whether he will or will not be ready [for the derby], but currently we are not sure."

Pirates are currently fourth on the table with 32 points from 21 games, the same as Chiefs who are a position higher, from 18 games, owing to their superior goal difference.