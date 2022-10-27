Soweto Derby: ‘Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs showdown is just war’ - Lebese

Former Kaizer Chiefs left winger George Lebese has described the Soweto derby as a war and that it will not end in a goalless draw on Saturday.

Chiefs and Pirates meet for the first time in the Premier Soccer League this season

Lebese predicts how the derby could transpire

Describes the clash between the Soweto giants as war

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs will be hosted by their local archrivals, Orlando Pirates, on Saturday, and while assessing the strength of both sides, Lebese described the derby as a war and attempted to give his prediction.

The clash at Orlando Stadium will be the first PSL meeting between the Sea Robbers and the Glamour Boys in the ongoing campaign.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "What I don't expect is a nil-nil draw," Lebese, who featured in 12 Soweto derbies, told KickOff.

"I don't think it's going to go there, because, honestly, Pirates are coming in as favourites and Kaizer Chiefs are on the back foot right now after losing in the MTN8.

"Pirates look like they are picking up some momentum, and having watched their games, they are getting certain things right and playing like the big team that they are, whereas Chiefs are still struggling to find their combinations and make use of the players they have and the style they want to play, which I think is lacking.

"Even in some of the games they won, it's hard to pinpoint how they are playing, or what style they prefer and how they want to attack. I am still struggling to see that, but come derby day, it's a different story, and from my experience, normally the team that comes in as favourites doesn't do well in the derby.

"Right now, if I were to put my predictions in from what I've seen, you would say Pirates are going to win because they look stronger, they have stronger players, and I like how some of them play, but from my experience, I think Chiefs will want this game more and come in hungrier and more willing to fight, and I think they will win it.

"It's an electrifying feeling. And then it's war on the day. I know most of the players. We do speak to each other as rivals at other times, but derby week is the week where I don't know you and you don't know me.

"It's just war."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates will go into the matchday with a confidence boost derived from their four-match unbeaten run.

Their recent 3-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns – in the MTN8 Cup semi-final – will provide extra confidence for Jose Riveiro’s side.

But Chiefs, who will be looking to end a three-match unbeaten run, will hope to win and recover from their MTN8 setback.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND PIRATES? Both sides would want to win the derby’s bragging rights in order to make their fan bases happy.