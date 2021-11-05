Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has revealed he will be without up to six players ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby against rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Bucs are aiming at taking the bragging rights, but it will not be easy even though Amakhosi have been inconsistent in the PSL this season.

But the tactician remains optimistic the available players will do the job against their opponents who lost their midweek clash at home to Stellenbosch by a solitary goal.



Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday afternoon's clash at FNB Stadium, the Sea Robbers coach revealed they will probably be without Richard Ofori, Wayne Sandilands, Innocent Maela, Happy Jele, Zakhele Lepasa and Thembinkosi Lorch for the crunch encounter.

'It is like Pirates whole team is out'

"Please forgive me if I forget some, that’s how much we have in terms of injuries," Ncikazi said in a pre-match presser.

"Ofori is still out, Sandilands is recovering from an injury, Maela is still out, Jele is out, he has done his operation. Lepasa is going through rehab and Lorch is also going through rehab.

"This is like a whole team list that is on the outside without complaining, we just take predestination and assume is that how it happens? Why so many? But it happens in every club, it’s something extraordinary but we’re going to go through and maybe good things are going to follow after the injuries."

Pirates are confident ahead of the derby

The tactician, however, insisted his charges are ready for the biggest match in the country, stating the available players will represent the injured ones well.

"[What our injury situation at the club] has taught us is that we must make all the players ready... and the players that have played recently have shown that they can take the team forward in the absence of the injured ones," Ncikazi continued.

"The nature in which we played against Sekhukhune gave us confidence but as I said we are playing Chiefs, in the biggest derby in the country with the most formidable attack, great transition game and set pieces, we just have to be careful and play the correct game ann ensure we don't lose the ball in wrong areas because they can be deadly and we all know that."

Ncikazi concluded by saying they are prepared for the game but as usual, the derby is unpredictable.

"I am also one of [the debutants], it is a new experience. Like Bernard [Parker] just said, you even see the difference in training, the preparedness, the healing from players that have been injured, it already sets the tone that is the biggest match in the PSL fixture," he added.

"The players look ready. You’ll never know how ready you are for the Derby. It’s what happens on the day of the match that will determine the outcome."

Samir Nurkovic scored the only goal to help Amakhosi defeat Pirates when the teams last met in a PSL assignment.