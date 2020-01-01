Soweto Derby MTN8 double-header against Kaizer Chiefs is good preparation for Orlando Pirates - Davids

The 39-year-old tactician explained how Bucs will have to get used to their hectic schedule

assistant coach Fadlu Davids feels the team's current congested fixture list will help them in the long run.

The Buccaneers have played five competitive matches in less than three weeks as they compete in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and MTN8.

On Sunday, Pirates will take on their archrivals for the second time in eight days in the two-legged 2020 MTN8 semi-finals.

The 3-0 win over Chiefs in the first-leg match was followed by a 1-0 victory against Bloemfontein in a PSL match on Wednesday and Davids explained Pirates' squad rotation.

"If you take our first three matches, in every match there were three to five changes – against , then going to and then Stellenbosch," Davids told the media.

"Yes, a much better performance against Kaizer Chiefs [last Saturday] and now you want to build continuity. You can talk in hindsight what is right or wrong, we know it's three games in one week, and to prioritise."

Davids is currently in charge of the Buccaneers in the absence of the club's head coach, Josef Zinnbauer, who has travelled to his home country, to attend a family matter.

Pirates are also set to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup and Nedbank Cup later this season as they chase elusive silverware.

Davids believes their back-to-back matches against Chiefs are good preparation for the team's tough schedule this season with the players having shown signs of fatigue against Celtic.

"Yes, we felt the effects of it in the first half [against Celtic] but that's what we've got to get used to because of our schedule coming up – it's Caf, the league, MTN8 and Nedbank," he added.

"If you want to push your players in terms of conditioning, you have to do it early in the season, knowing that we did not get a full six-week pre-season.

"So we felt it in the first-half but the squad we have was able to then turn it around in the second half, with the changes making the impact that we needed."

Pirates will be away to Chiefs in the semi-final second-leg encounter at FNB Stadium on Sunday.