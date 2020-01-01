Soweto Derby: Mhango vs Nurkovic - Who will clinch the Golden Boot?

Goal discusses the race for the top scorer award which is named after former Bucs striker Lesley Manyathela

The race for this season's Golden Boot is hotting up with forward Frank Mhango leading the contest.

Mhango is set to come face to face with one of his rivals for the accolade this weekend when Pirates take on in the Soweto Deby on Saturday.

Samir Nurkovic has hit the ground running in his debut campaign in the PSL having netted 11 goals for Chiefs - three behind the top goalscorer, Mhango.

But who will finish top of the goalscoring charts come May?

Nurkovic has got the momentum after netting in Amakhosi's last league game which ended in a 2-1 defeat to .

Nicknamed Kokota, Nurkovic has been in top form in recent weeks having netted in three of his last four matches in the competition.

However, Kokota is facing an uphill battle with PSL clubs having started figuring out how to stop Chiefs.

Ernest Middendorp's side has blown hot and cold since the start of 2020 with teams looking to cut the supply to Amakhosi's main source of goals, Nurkovic, who is great at first-time finishes.

He failed to score during last weekend's Nedbank Cup defeat to as the opposition defence ensured that they limited the crosses played in the box to Nurkovic.

The lethal centre forward often drifts into the left-winger position and make late runs in the box, but he was isolated and he ended up not scoring on the day.

Middendorp now has to find another way of ensuring that Kokota continues to score goals as Chiefs look to maintain their lead at the top of the PSL standings.

On the other hand, teams are still trying to figure Mhango out, with the Malawi international moving up the league's scoring charts.

The in-form attacker has been unstoppable under Josef Zinnbauer having found the back of the net 11 times in his previous 10 league matches.

The quick player has been used as a mobile striker by the German tactician and his great mobility, and high work rate is causing havoc for the opposition defences as he is unpredictable.

Also known as Gabadinho, Mhango is Bucs' first-choice penalty taker which gives him the edge over Nurkovic having netted three times from the spot thus far this season.

Furthermore, Pirates, who are an offensive-minded team, boast one of the most creative players in the league in Thembikosi Lorch, Luvuyo Memela, Fortune Makaringe and Vincent Pule which is a big plus for Gabadinho.

The former player just needs to be consistent in front of goal in the remaining nine league matches in order to clinch the Golden Boot.