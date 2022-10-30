Yusuf Maart has revealed his teammate Khama Billiat played a huge role in his Kaizer Chiefs goal that won the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.

WHAT HAPPENED: The ex-Bucs player scored from Amakhosi's own half to help his team claim maximum points and the Soweto Derby's bragging rights. However, he has now revealed how his teammate helped him make the decision that changed the outcome of the game.

WHAT HE SAID: "The first opportunity I passed Khama the ball and he told me ‘check the goalkeeper, he is from his line,’" Maart said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"The second time, Khama intercepted the ball, I looked up and I just hit it direct."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Maart has further expressed his delight in Chiefs winning the derby and how his name will now be remembered forever.

"I think, to be honest with you, a derby game is always a memory and is always something good. I think it will stay in the history books of the derby games and eventually they will show other people in the future what the derby means."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's victory was the Glamour Boys' fourth consecutive Premier Soccer League win over their rivals. Pirates last defeated their bitter rivals on January 30, 2021.

The three points enabled Arthur Zwane's team to leapfrog the Buccaneers on the PSL table. The former are currently third with 21 points, two more than fifth-placed Bucs.

WHAT NEXT: While Pirates will be playing AmaZulu on Saturday in the MTN8 final, Chiefs will have to wait until November 12 to play another Soweto Derby against Jose Riveiro's team in the Carling Black Label Cup.