Soweto Derby: Kannemeyer picks Kaizer Chiefs player who could be decisive vs Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs legend David Kannemeyer has identified Cole Alexander as the one player who could be decisive for the team against Orlando Pirates.

Kannemeyer is a fan of Alexander's passing ability

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star made a bold prediction

Chiefs and Pirates will play in front of a sold-out crowd

WHAT HAPPENED? The retired left-back also strongly believes Saturday's eagerly-anticipated Soweto Derby encounter will end in a draw despite Pirates being in good form at the moment, while Chiefs are winless in their last three games.

Kannemeyer, who was in charge of the ABC Motsepe League side The Magic side that faced Chiefs in a Nedbank Cup game in 2019, feels that two Soweto giants will adopt defensive approaches in this iconic fixture.

The 45-year-old tactician picked Cole Alexander as the player who can play an instrumental role in helping Amakhosi overcome the Buccaneers, but the experienced midfielder has fallen out of favour under coach Arthur Zwane.

WHAT DID ALEXANDER SAY? "I still feel there is a missing link in midfield that can spread those passes forward to the strikers. I think that is something they are missing at the moment," Kannemeyer told GOAL.

"I know that Cole Alexander is on the bench. I think maybe they should give him a go because Cole can pass left and right. He can put people on the back foot.

"That is what they are lacking at the moment. He has the experience to drive the youngsters and also maybe you play Khama Billiat upfront and he (Alexander) can spread the through balls," he explained.

"However, I expect both teams to sit back and play on the counter. So, it will be easy to defend [for the opposition]. The best form of defending is always attacking.

"But if you sit back and wait, things don't always happen. So, I foresee a draw."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alexander has mostly been used as a holding midfielder by Zwane this season - making just five appearances across all competitions including two starts.

The Cape Town-born player played some of his best football at Polokwane City and SuperSport United under coach Stuart Baxter.

Baxter brought Alexander to Chiefs last year and the 33-year-old enjoyed regular game time until the English tactician parted ways with Amakhosi in April.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND ALEXANDER? The former Bidvest Wits star will be hoping to feature as Chiefs renew their rivalry against Pirates at the biggest football stadium in Africa, FNB Stadium.

Alexander started for Chiefs as they claimed a 2-1 win over the Buccaneers in a league clash in November last year.