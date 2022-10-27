Soweto Derby: Kaizer Chiefs will take the underdog tag in Orlando Pirates duel – Dolly

Kaizer Chiefs forward Keagan Dolly believes Pirates will be high in confidence ahead of the Soweto Derby on Saturday.

Chiefs are without a win in three games ahead of derby

MTN8 performance gives Bucs confidence boost

Dolly not worried by pressure on Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? In a press conference on Thursday ahead of the match to be played at the Orlando Stadium, Dolly said he believes their rivals are high in confidence after their progress to the MTN8 Cup final.

On the other hand, Amakhosi failed to advance in the same competition against AmaZulu, who made it to the final - courtesy of the away goal rule – and will face Chiefs’ arch-rivals, Pirates, on November 5.

WHAT HAS DOLLY SAID? "Obviously, they’re high in confidence now after making it to the MTN8 final. We will give them that. We will take the underdog tag and just do our best on the day," the 29-year-old said.

"In terms of the pressure, for us at Chiefs, we always say ‘the pressure is a privilege’. We’re all privileged to be part of this major derby.

"We’re some of the lucky few that get the opportunity to play in a sold-out FNB Stadium. That’s what we live on at Chiefs. We always tell each other it’s a privilege."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arthur Zwane’s side is winless in their last three games, and this puts them under immense pressure going into the Orlando Stadium showdown.

The Sea Robbers are boosted by their recent run – they are undefeated in their last four games – but their biggest source of confidence is the 3-0 MTN8’s semi-final demolition of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, Dolly enjoyed two derby wins last season over their arch-rivals and even scored a brace when Amakhosi beat Bucs 2-1 in November 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOLLY? As the clock tick towards the derby day, the experienced forward – who is likely to be part of the attacking machine deployed by Zwane – will need to be on top of their game in order to stop Pirates.

Recent Bucs’ defensive form – they have conceded just three goals in the last five games and kept three clean sheets – could be a big challenge for Dolly and his teammates.