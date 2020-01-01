Soweto Derby: Kaizer Chiefs will eventually win the PSL title - Frosler

The gifted full-back, who won the league trophy with Wits in 2017, has discussed the race for the coveted crown

defender Reeve Frosler remains confident they can end their trophy drought this season.

The title now represents Amakhosi's last chance to win some silverware this season after being eliminated from the Nedbank Cup over the weekend.

Chiefs are sitting at the top of the PSL standings - four points above second-placed with 10 matches left.

Frosler believes that they will discover their winning form as they prepare for the highly-anticipated clash with their arch-rivals in the Soweto Derby on Saturday.

“Yeah, I mean the league is tight. People can say you’ve got a big gap, but the league is always tight," Frosler said on Far Post.

"No one has secured a victory. No one has secured anything."

The former full-back feels that they will end Chiefs' five-year trophy drought if they take it one game at a time.

“So, one game at a time and slowly, but surely, we will get there," the under-23 international added.

"We will just keep working one game at a time, and get victories for ourselves."

The 22-year-old right-back has featured in 17 matches across all competitions for Chiefs this season.