Soweto Derby: Kaizer Chiefs should select Khune ahead of Akpeyi against Orlando Pirates - Shongwe

The retired shot-stopper has explained why it is imperative for the Bafana Bafana international to face the Buccaneers

Former goalkeeper William Shongwe believes Itumeleng Khune should start ahead of Daniel Akpeyi in the Soweto Derby.

Amakhosi will be away to their archrivals in a highly-anticipated encounter at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue, FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Akpeyi has been serving as Amakhosi's first-choice keeper this season, but he has come under scrutiny after he committed an error in the team's defeat to in their last league match.

Some have called for the international to be dropped ahead of the clash with Bucs.

"I’ve always said that Akpeyi should play so long as Chiefs were winning," Shongwe told IOL.

"Many keepers make the kind of mistake he made against Maritzburg and continue playing but he had been under pressure before that and it was not surprising Khune was brought in."

Shongwe believes that Khune, who has struggled with injuries this season, has rediscovered his form between the sticks.

"And while Chiefs lost that Nedbank Cup match (against ), Khune had a very good game," he added.

"He is for me the form player although with him it is never about form because he could be out for a long time but still produce the goods upon returning to action."

The former Eswatini international also feels Khune's Soweto Derby experience and big match temperament gives him the edge over Akpeyi.

"Akpeyi has done extremely well for Chiefs this season but I would not expose him to further ridicule in this derby," he said.

"Khune wins this one hands down and he brings with him that aura which will work on Pirates’ psyche because they know how great he can be in this match.

"This is going to be a big factor on Saturday and Khune wins it 10-4. Whatever you can think of that you need from a goalkeeper when it comes to big occasions, Khune has to be your go-to man."