Soweto Derby: Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates clash not about Germans – Middendorp

The Amakhosi boss has rubbished talks that the encounter is a battle between him and his compatriot

coach Ernst Middendorp has played down talks that their eagerly anticipated Premier Soccer League ( ) match against is between him and German counterpart Josef Zinnbauer.

The Amakhosi manager is set to lead his men for the first time against the 49-year-old who is looking to retain their fine run since his arrival in the PSL back in December 2019.

Coming to the clash to be staged at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Zinnbauer expressed delight in facing the 90 000 fans in his first derby.

"I don't know when last I have been to , 2017 I think. I don't have this ohh it's Germany, Zimbabwe or Mozambique thing and I have said it already. We are global people and we should understand that in this coaching business worldwide this happens,” Middendorp told the media.

"Pep (Guardiola) is happy to coach in Germany and , other coaches go to . We need to understand this.

“Coaches need to qualify themselves and become global players in this business. I don't think about Germany, Yugoslavia, or Zimbabwe, this is not relevant for me.”

Having claimed wins over the Buccaneers in the league and in the Telkom Knockout Cup last year, Middendorp is chasing for his third win over their rivals across all competitions this term, but Zinnbauer is excited to face him.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” expressed Zinnbauer.

“But I can’t wait to play in front of 90 000 supporters, it’ll be the first-time experience for me."