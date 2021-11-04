Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs offers Orlando Pirates redemption

An Orlando Pirates victory over Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday afternoon’s Soweto derby could ignite what has been a stuttering season for the Sea Robbers.

Following Zinnbauer’s surprise exit, his former right-hand-men – Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi were named co-coaches. While the club is yet to clarify whether the pair are in charge on an interim or permanent basis, the duo effectively remain ‘on trial’ in some respects.

A string of good results, and with the team heading in the right direction, it might just be easiest to give them the reigns full-time.

That was perhaps the thinking from the Pirates management.

Unfortunately, though it hasn’t gone that way – Pirates’ form has been patchy, and if there’s not an upturn in fortunes, the pressure may further increase to install a new man at the helm.

Under Davids and Ncikazi, the Buccaneers have managed to win only three of nine league matches. That had actually been only two wins from eight games prior to the come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

That result just about managed to keep Pirates within sight of the PSL’s leading clubs, and gives them a bit of a boost going into Saturday's Soweto derby.

It was however Bucs’ first league win in five matches and the team is nowhere close to firing on all cylinders and finding top form.

Confidence remains fragile and with a bunch of attacking players injured, the Sea Robbers have been battling to find potency upfront. It was notable that they needed a slightly lucky penalty to get them back into the game against Sekhukhune.

And while injuries have played their part, there are currently too many Pirates players who are not performing at their optimum levels. There have also been some disciplinary issues that have not helped.

It’s for these reasons that Pirates badly need to beat their old rivals Chiefs this week. Six points in the bag from the two games played this week and a derby win to their credit, and some self-belief and momentum could start to build in the Bucs camp.

Even more so as they continue to campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup as well as the upcoming Telkom Knockout. Beating Amakhosi could be the catalyst Davids and Ncikazi have been looking for.

Defeat though and it would feel like the team is continuing to tread water in a directionless manner and calls from the supporters will likely grow for the co-coaches.