Soweto Derby: Kaizer Chiefs’ Middendorp labels Orlando Pirates PSL title talk as 'nonsense'

The Amakhosi boss is seemingly not impressed with Bucs’ lack of interest when it comes to the PSL title

Ahead of the Soweto Derby this weekend, coach Ernst Middendorp has rubbished reports that are not having interests as far as the Premier Soccer League ( ) title is concerned.

The Amakhosi boss has explained their ambition is to lift the coveted title and dethrone reigning champions if they have an opportunity, unlike their fierce rivals, Bucs who prefer to remain modest.

Chiefs currently lead the league table with 45 points from 20 matches whilst the Buccaneers sit third with 39 after 21 matches, yet coach Josef Zinnbauer’s side has continued to deny their PSL title ambitions.

“I don’t fall into this trap, I have heard it, that Kaizer Chiefs want the title and Pirates don’t. I haven’t heard more nonsense than this in the last few days!” Middendorp told the media.

” No one said eight weeks ago we have a chance of the title, now all guys say ‘you have a chance for the title’ – no we have a chance for three points.’

“I am the last to say we don’t want the title, all the players want the title, I want the title if and when we have the chance, we take the chance.”

The German’s utterances come after the 2018/19 PSL runners-up’s statements from skipper Happy Jele and assistant coach Fadlu Davids who said they were not chasing for the title.

“We are not in the title race, two months ago we were 19 points behind, now we are in the title race? It is not happening, some of the guys (other teams) have games in hand, and can pick up points,” Jele told the media.

“For us, it is to finish in a good position at the end of the season. This weekend we just need to get the three points.”