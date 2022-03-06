Soweto Derby: Kaizer Chiefs fans divided over Parker contract after Orlando Pirates masterclass
Kaizer Chiefs fans are divided on whether the skipper Bernard Parker should extend his stay at the club after a solid performance away to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on Saturday.
The midfielder is set to be a free agent at the end of the ongoing campaign. In July 2021, his stay at the club was extended by a year after his impact for the former champions in the league.
He had played 42 games for the team and helped them reach the Caf Champions League final where they lost to Al Ahly.
On Saturday, the Amakhosi skipper was rewarded with the Man of the Match award after an impressive display in the 2-1 win over their fierce rivals at Orlando Stadium.
The 35-year-old was in inspired form in Soweto Derby, and he helped Amakhosi dominate the midfield.
His perfectly weighted pass in the 18th minute allowed Reeve Frosler to score with ease.
Despite the hosts equalising in the 54th minute courtesy of Kwame Peprah, Erick Mathoho managed to get the winner for Chiefs in the 81st minute.
However, Parker deservedly won the award in his 30th Soweto Derby. It was also an answer to his critics after an inconsistent performance in previous assignments.
The veteran appreciated the faith his coach Stuart Baxter has had in him, describing his influence as 'fatherly'.
Several Amakhosi fans were quick to eat humble pie and lauded the performance produced by the Chiefs skipper.
However, not everyone was convinced that the 35-year-old can be a long-term asset for the Soweto heavyweights and called for his exit at the end of the ongoing campaign.
However, some fans believed Parker's display against Pirates was enough for him to be handed a new deal at the club.
What is your take? Does Parker deserve another contract at Amakhosi? Share your opinion below and be part of the conversation.