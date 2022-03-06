Kaizer Chiefs fans are divided on whether the skipper Bernard Parker should extend his stay at the club after a solid performance away to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on Saturday.

The midfielder is set to be a free agent at the end of the ongoing campaign. In July 2021, his stay at the club was extended by a year after his impact for the former champions in the league.



He had played 42 games for the team and helped them reach the Caf Champions League final where they lost to Al Ahly.

On Saturday, the Amakhosi skipper was rewarded with the Man of the Match award after an impressive display in the 2-1 win over their fierce rivals at Orlando Stadium.

The 35-year-old was in inspired form in Soweto Derby, and he helped Amakhosi dominate the midfield.



His perfectly weighted pass in the 18th minute allowed Reeve Frosler to score with ease.

Despite the hosts equalising in the 54th minute courtesy of Kwame Peprah, Erick Mathoho managed to get the winner for Chiefs in the 81st minute.

However, Parker deservedly won the award in his 30th Soweto Derby. It was also an answer to his critics after an inconsistent performance in previous assignments.

The veteran appreciated the faith his coach Stuart Baxter has had in him, describing his influence as 'fatherly'.

Several Amakhosi fans were quick to eat humble pie and lauded the performance produced by the Chiefs skipper.

@BernardParker I know we criticize most of the time, today I Wana congratulate you on your performance. Not only the mile stone but your contribution to the team, even when we criticize, we do cos we know you worth more and today you've shown that — Tshepang Mmadira (@DarkTee1) March 5, 2022

@KaizerChiefs



I'm number fan who always criticise Bernard Parker but today his 30th Derby he proved his hardwork for the team.



Thanks the Captain.



Your resilience and never give up attitude the game has paid off. I'm inspired



Amakhoooooosiii !!! #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/2YVqFLuUty — Mphete 💚💚💭 (@Mphete_Kwetli) March 5, 2022

Parker deserves man if the match today. He was stellar. This is his best game in years. But his contribution in my opinion is 0 trophies in 7 seasons!



I would be happy if he hang his boots and joined the system in a suit! Or go play elsewhere — Rebranded Thabiso (@MothibaThabiso8) March 5, 2022

TELL THEM MY CAPTAIN😭😭 if they have a problem they must call you😭😭😭❤❤❤🥳🤌🏼🤌🏼 @BernardParker @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/708e5EuGsY — Bafo Thato (@Tidonator_) March 5, 2022

However, not everyone was convinced that the 35-year-old can be a long-term asset for the Soweto heavyweights and called for his exit at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Bernard Parker has been awful for 5 seasons. Now we must praise him because of one Derby game..He'll No.. he must leave Kaizer Chiefs end of the season — Phaahla (@TauYaPhaahla01) March 5, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs actually does a "in your face" to fans with Bernard Parker. He isn't the only player to be MOTM but you'd swear he is POTY, the club is indeed finished and is impressed by nonsense! — Gastro (@Gastro_o) March 5, 2022

We all know Bernard Parker performance was a fluke today. — SOSO (@javiersoso_1) March 5, 2022

The unfortunate part is that we will never win a single trophy with players like Bernard Parker.



Perfom after 15games he is treated like a God in Naturena.@KaizerChiefs what you did annoyed me especially that video between Parker and Baxter sies it's your team after all — Mdu Shabalala is a star ✨🌟 (@SenzoSambo) March 5, 2022

The problem is Kaizer Chiefs loves Bernard Parker. They don't care what the fans think. Even a new coach will find him there. https://t.co/pImlUtU9Dz — George (He/Him) (@geesum) March 5, 2022

However, some fans believed Parker's display against Pirates was enough for him to be handed a new deal at the club.

Bernard Parker contract extension 🕯 — KB (@karabo_tjale) March 5, 2022

People can say whatever, give him names, but Hond @BernardParker still got something to offer on the field of play ... ✌️✌️, My Man https://t.co/HIiOGaFGz2 — Dzunisani Skinere® (@Dzunnie_Skinere) March 5, 2022

Baxter was asked how far is Chiefs from extending Parker’s contract and he says he doesn’t deal with contracts but according to him Parker is a valuable member of the team and will continue to be one. He’s definitely getting an extension. — Thando (@Ta_Fitty) March 5, 2022

What is your take? Does Parker deserve another contract at Amakhosi? Share your opinion below and be part of the conversation.