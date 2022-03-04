Soweto Derby: Kaizer Chiefs' Baxter has no Orlando Pirates formula

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has rubbished claims he always has a secret formula against rivals Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League's Soweto Derby.

The two giants in South African football will face off at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and the 67-year-old British tactician is yet to suffer defeat in the Soweto Derby in his two spells that have seen seven top-flight matches played.

In his first season when he took charge of Amakhosi in the 2012-13 season, Chiefs managed a 1-1 draw in the first meeting before a 0-0 draw in the second-round meeting.

In the 2013-14 season, the first game ended in a 1-1 draw, before Chiefs won the second meeting 1-0, and in 2014-15 season, it was Chiefs who won the first meeting 2-0 before they drew 0-0 in the second-round meeting.

In the opening match of the current campaign, Chiefs emerged winners after registering a 2-1 victory.



Asked if he has a secret weapon when Chiefs come up against the Buccaneers, Baxter laughed off the suggestion insisting the team which plays ‘normal’ always wins.

What did Baxter say?

“I’m not going to profess that I have any secret formulas; I think that is a recipe for disaster," Baxter told reporters ahead of the derby as quoted by Sport24.

“Every time I go into a derby, then you try to perform your best on the day; the team that usually wins the derby is the team that plays normal, not the team that plays outstanding.

“The derbies are usually anxious, and they (the players) are usually worried, looking at the clock and usually over-hyped and get red cards and make decisions that lose the game.

“So, the team that plays normal are usually the team that wins the game. We will try and be inspired by the occasion and keep our feet on the ground and keeping our motivation at the right level.

“And then have a game plan and try to execute that, and if you do that, then you did everything you can.”

Baxter has further suggested Pirates have not changed their style of play since he knew them no matter how many times they have changed coaches.

‘Pirates have a certain style of play’

“If you look at Pirates throughout the history there, they have a certain style, no matter which coach comes in or which players they have,” Baxter continued.

“They have certain ethics that they uphold - Chiefs are much the same but in a different way - but then a coach comes in and puts down different strategies, and then they get a bit of a tweak, and we’re the same.

“Then we get to the derby, you look at your opponents, and you say, ‘well, can we tweak something on the day to make us more unpleasant for our opponents?’ and we will try to do that.

“What we do know is that the Pirates players will play very quickly, they will mix their game, they will go behind you sometimes, they will play in front of you sometimes, and it will be a very physical game because it is a derby.

"The mental part is that we’ve got to keep ourselves calm, yet aggressive. We’ve got to keep ourselves focussed yet spontaneous; you don’t want to get bogged down with the event.

“You’ve still got to perform. You should not be anxious; you’ve got to be motivated and not fearful but inspired.”

Chiefs and Pirates are tied on 32 points in the 16-team table, though the former have played three matches fewer.