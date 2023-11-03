Caf has made a decision on the African Football League final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca.

Soweto Derby to take centre stage

Downs set to host Wydad

Caf forced to reschedule game

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana and Wydad reached the African Football League final after getting past Al Ahly and Esperance respectively in the two-legged semi-finals.

They are set to meet in the first-leg match of the final on Sunday in Casablanca, Morocco before shifting the battleground to Tshwane, South Africa seven days later.

The Tshwane leg was initially scheduled for November 11 but it has been since moved by a day to avoid counter-attraction from the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to be played on that day.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: "The Confederation of African Football has announced the dates and kick-off times of the first and second leg final of the African Football League between Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club and Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa," said Caf in a statement.

"Wydad AC will host the first leg of what is expected to be a thrilling final between Africa’s two most enterprising Clubs on Sunday, 05 November 2023 in Morocco at Casablanca’s Stade Mohammed V at 19H00 local time [18H00 GMT and 20H00 Cairo time].

"The second leg will be played in Pretoria, South Africa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, 12 November 2023 at 15H00 local time [13H00 GMT and 15H00 Cairo time] where the Inaugural African Football League Champions will be crowned. "

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caf's decision to reschedule the African Football League final, second leg underlines how the Soweto Derby is one of the highest football fixtures on the continent.

Had the final continued on the initial date, all the spotlight was likely to be on the Chiefs-Pirates match overshadowing the continental game.

The Soweto Derby will be the last match before Amakhosi and the Buccaneers head into the Fifa international break.

WHAT NEXT? For now, the focus is on the African Football League final, first-leg to be hosted by Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.

After that, both teams will start preparing for the Tshwane fixture.

Meanwhile, Pirates are involved in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals against Richards Bay this weekend, before they host Sekhukhune United next week.

Their arch-rivals Chiefs will rest this weekend and will be back in action on Wednesday when they host Cape Town Spurs before turning their attention to Pirates.