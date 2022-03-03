Soweto Derby: Is Parker the answer for Kaizer Chiefs?

There seems a strong chance Kaizer Chiefs captain Bernard Parker will return to the starting XI against Orlando Pirates in Saturday's Soweto derby.

Immediately after the Baroka game, coach Stuart Baxter said in his interview with SuperSport TV that he is 'expecting Bernard to be back'.

Against Baroka, it had been Samir Nurkovic who lined up with Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat upfront, but the accumulation of a fourth yellow card means the Serbian is suspended.

In all likelihood, Baxter, a keen admirer of Parker, will look to use his experience in the derby, and it has been confirmed now that the marksman is fit again.

Pros

Parker's big match temperament and huge experience of playing in the derby could help to settle and galvanise Chiefs.

His tenacity and fighting spirit, willingness to put his body on the line and to hold up the ball upfront, could all be assets for the Glamour Boys in the heat of battle.

Cons

Parker has lost his goalscoring touch over the last three seasons and has managed just three goals this term. Two of those were against SuperSport back in November, and one was against Maritzburg in November, so he's not a player in scoring form.

In PSL league and cup games, Parker has only managed three goals (and five assists) in 32 games against Orlando Pirates in his career (that includes three matches and one goal for Thanda Royal Zulu against Bucs).

Other options

Those are not the kind of numbers that suggest that Parker will be a match winner on Saturday.

There is however the option of playing him in central midfield, where he is very effective.

Potentially then Baxter could move Billiat to a central striking role, and bring in someone like Kgaogelo Sekgota, Sabelo Radebe or Happy Mashiane out on the left.

Article continues below

In summary, if Baxter elects Parker as his third forward, and plays his usual formation of five defenders and two holding midfielders, Chiefs could find themselves short in attack.

But if he selects Parker as one of two or three central midfielders (depending on how many defenders are employed on the day), and plays an additional three attackers, Parker could thrive as a playmaker, rather than as a striker himself.