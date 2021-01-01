Soweto Derby: How Kaizer Chiefs' selection vs Orlando Pirates proves they must strengthen

There is expected to be a substantial amount of transfer business done in the Amakhosi camp at the end of the season when their transfer ban ends

Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Sunday ended a run of three consecutive defeats for Amakhosi against their bitter rivals.

Samir Nurkovic scored the only goal of the game in the 54th minute in what was largely a scrappy, albeit hard-fought derby.

While the result was just what Chiefs needed, longer term, it's not magically going to make their problems go away.

Reeve Frosler had a superb match for the Glamour Boys and when he has played this season (he's had some injury problems), the former Bidvest Wits man has been one of Amakhosi's best players.

The thing is, Frosler was playing at left-back, and although comfortable there, he's naturally a wide right player and should be allowed to settle into that at position and become a regular there for Chiefs, as well as for the national team.

That Hunt left two other players who can slot into the left-back role, Philani Zulu and Yagan Sasman, on the bench for a big game, suggests they are not ones for the future. Another option, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya looks out the picture altogether.

Certainly it appears left-back will be a priority signing for Chiefs when their transfer ban ends at the conclusion of this season.

As for the rest of the defence, Daniel Cardoso and Eric Mathoho remain a solid partnership in the middle and there is good back-up with Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siyabonga Ngezana, as well as Kenyan Anthony Akumu.

The second area which stood out as a weakness for Chiefs on the day was on the right wing. In the first half, Hunt tried to play an inverted system with the left-footed Happy Mashiane on the right, and the right-footed Lazarous Kambole on the left.

It didn't work, and he switched them in the second half, and while Mashiane was lively and had a decent game (he should have scored though), Kambole continued to misfire.

It's been an underwhelming season for the Zambian and the fact that he started the derby, with the still relatively inexperienced Mashiane on the opposite flank, shows how short Chiefs are for wide attacking options.

And it should be noted that Kambole is a a striker by trade and not a wide player. Of course Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma will add more options in that area when they come back from injury, although Billiat is probably a more viable option as a striker for Chiefs and Zuma seems unfortunately to be injury-prone.

A left-back and a couple of wide attacking players will surely be up near the top of Hunt's shopping list.