Soweto Derby: How can Kaizer Chiefs silence Orlando Pirates' Shandu?

The form he's in, it wouldn't be surprising if Bandile Shandu turns out to be Orlando Pirates' match-winner against Kaizer Chiefs at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

During his time with Maritzburg, Shandu played primarily in midfield (although he did at times play wing-back), but wasn't very often amongst the goals.

However, since rejoining former Team of Choice coach Fadlu Davids at Pirates, Shandu has been shifted to right-back. He started steadily enough, and as the months have gone by he has continued to improve and is now in sensational form going into the Soweto derby having scored four goals in his last five matches.

In total, Shandu has six goals as a Pirates player this season, outstanding for a defender. That tally of six is exactly half his career tally of 12, spread over 10 seasons, showing just what a purple patch the man from KZN is in.

Not heralded as a big signing by the Bucs fans, such has been Shandu's form that he could well end up a derby hero on the weekend.

Can Frosler stop him?

Reeve Frosler is Chiefs' first choice left-back these days, and as an athletic player, he should have the legs to keep up with the hard-running Shandu.

Frosler though will have to get the mix right between defending, and keeping Shandu busy defending himself, by making some attacking forays of his own down the Chiefs left wing.

In the event of a quick transition by Pirates, it could be left to the likes of Chiefs' third centre-back - Thabani Dube, or a holding midfielder such as Phathutshedzo Nange, to give Frosler some cover.

In Frosler's favour is that Chiefs have had a full week to prepare for the match, while Shandu was putting in another energetic performance against Cape Town City midweek.

Where the 27-year-old Shandu could still hurt Amakhosi is when he cuts in from the right flank to end up making a run towards the left side or centre of the big box, which is how he has got several of his goals.

It could then be a case of right-back Njabulo Blom tucking in, or again, one of the central midfielders or defenders helping out.

Pirates can, however, counter the tight marking Shandu will be under, by ensuring he is well supported out on the right, possibly by Kabelo Dlamini, who has been in decent form himself of late.

And while Shandu will need to be monitored carefully, Deon Hotto, Pirates' left-wing, has been their go-to man for goals and assists this season and cannot be given too much time and space.

It could well be in the wide areas where the Soweto derby is won and lost.