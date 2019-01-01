Soweto Derby fever hits Mosimane: 'I don't know if Orlando Pirates fans will allow it'

The Brazilians manager is eagerly awaiting to see if there are any controversial referee's decisions in this weekend's clash

coach Pitso Mosimane will be watching this coming weekend's Soweto Derby with keen interest to see if will benefit from the referees' mistakes.

The Brazilians mentor was disappointed with how his team lost Sunday's match at home against Amakhosi where Samir Nurkovic opened the scoring with a controversial strike in the seventh minute.

The goal has since been ruled legitimate by Safa Review Committee, but Mosimane wants to see if there will be controversy in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final on Saturday afternoon.

"This thing must stop. Where are we going? We have to look at them again next weekend," Mosimane told the media.

Mosimane admitted he isn't sure if Bucs fans would sit back and allow their team to lose to Chiefs through the mistakes of match officials.

"I want to see if the referees will make mistakes against Pirates. Let's see - something has to give in now. I don't know if Pirates supporters will allow it," added Mosimane.



"Something has to give in. You can't win every game by referees' mistakes. It must stop. It's enough. We have seen it before but now it's a series."

Mosimane has already been asked to answer questions directed to him by prosecutor Nande Becker over his allegations that Chiefs are winning because of the referees' mistakes.

He has until Friday this week to clarify his comments, and it remains to be seen if he will plead not guilty should he be charged by the league.

The Kagiso-born mentor previously defended his comments by asking why the South African Football Association (Safa) suspended several match officials in recent weeks if he was wrong.