Soweto Derby: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs captain Tau feels dropped points could haunt Orlando Pirates in PSL title race

The 40-year-old football pundit explained that this weekend's clash between Amakhosi and Bucs will boil down to tactics

Ex- captain Jimmy Tau says dropped points could come back to haunt his former side in the race for this season's title.

The Buccaneers have been inconsistent lately having won just two of their last five matches and they were held to a 1-1 draw by PSL debutants TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

As a result, Pirates remained fifth on the league standings - five points behind joint leaders , SuperSport United and Swallows FC.

"They are dropping points in games which they would have ideally won and [beating Galaxy] would have kept even closer to those who they are actually chasing at this point in time," Tau told SuperSport TV.

"So, when you look at it, it is not five points with a game in hand, it is five points with everybody even in terms of the number of games played."

Tau, who won the 2002/03 PSL title with Pirates, gave an example of Swallows with the Beautiful Birds among the two teams which are still undefeated this season along with Sundowns.

"So, when they look back at the end of the season, this is where they should have won and collected points," he continued.

"Look at a team like Swallows, they are collecting points and they are able to make a good reference because they are able to collect points."

Pirates will now take on their arch-rivals in the Soweto Derby encounter at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs had to fight back to hold FC to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening and Tau said both Soweto teams will be eager to forget their midweek results.

"The Soweto Derby will always have a special place as a standout fixture because of the history that it carries," the retired right-back said.

"But I think both teams are going into this game not at their best in terms of their confidence, I mean they have just drawn their games.

"It is games they will both want to forget and make sure that they prepare for the next game because it is going to be a different game altogether. We will have to see what happens in the derby."

Tau, who captained Chiefs in the Soweto Derby matches against Pirates, explained that the absence of the fans from the stadium will play a key role on the outcome of the game.

"I think at this point in time it is one of the rare moments again when a derby has to be played without the fans in the stands," the Kimberley-born PSL legend added.

"So, that aspect of the game falls off and it then boils down to how the players and technical team have prepared for this particular game.

"Because it gets changed because of the atmosphere, but then again the tactical preparations for that game will then signify what both teams want to achieve on the day," he explained.

"So, yeah, we are hoping for an exciting game, I think we can hype it up as much as we can, but I think it boils down to the players on the day on what they are looking dish out for those at home."