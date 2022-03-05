Soweto Derby: Crucial for Kaizer Chiefs to beat Orlando Pirates in 'nerve-wracking' clash - Parker

Kaizer Chiefs forward Bernard Parker has described their target of beating Orlando Pirates as a “massive confidence booster” if they manage to win Saturday’s Premier Soccer League encounter at Orlando Stadium.

Chiefs have been enduring an inconsistent league campaign which has seen them fall 18 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Finishing the season as runners-up is the most realistic target for third-placed Chiefs, something Pirates are also vying for as they are currently a rung below Amakhosi on the standings.

Parker explains a discussion he had with defender Daniel Cardoso as Chiefs plan to establish a consistent run launched by the Soweto Derby.

“Yes, I am happy to be back and always ready to play in these types of games,” said Parker as per iDiski Times.

“We live for these games – you want to be involved in this game because it is one of the biggest derbies on the continent. It is always an honour to play in this match.

“I feel good and refreshed and can’t wait to be on the field again, given the chance. It’s very, very crucial for us to win.

“I had a conversation with Daniel Cardoso, we believe winning will set the tone and be a massive confidence booster for us to gain momentum. Winning will lift everything in us for us to get into the Caf Champions League.”

Parker missed Chiefs’ last game, a 1-0 win over Baroka FC and is available for selection.

With coach Stuart Baxter having shown trust in Parker this season, the veteran forward could start on Saturday.

The 35-year-old is a veteran of many Soweto Derby clashes, having been with the club for just over a decade.

“One of the best derbies I featured in was captaining the team in the 100th league derby last season, which we won,” Parker said.

“While I would describe these games as always being a nerve-wracking encounter, I never want to lose against Pirates.”

Parker lasted the entire match in the reverse league fixture against Pirates which Chiefs won 2-1.