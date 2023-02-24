Soweto Derby: Could Orlando Pirates’ Lorch inspire Dolly comeback at Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs wideman Keagan Dolly just needs to look at his opposite number Thembinkosi Lorch to get inspiration for his own Soweto Derby comeback.

Some of the PSL’s top stars haven’t hit the heights expected of them this season, although high-profile fixtures such as Saturday’s Soweto Derby are the kinds of environments where campaigns can turn and comebacks can be forged.

One player who won’t be able to do this is Khama Billiat, who will miss out with a season-ending injury that threatens to bring his time at Chiefs to an underwhelming end.

However, could his teammate Keagan Dolly, use the derby as an opportunity to launch his own Amakhosi comeback and silence the critics who are increasingly sceptical about his status as one of the PSL’s marquee stars.

Ex-Montpellier wideman Dolly need just take a look at Thembinkosi Lorch, now thriving again at Orlando Pirates, to see how quickly a player’s reputation can turn in South African football.

Increasingly injury hit, rarely showing the quality he demonstrated several seasons ago, and seeming to lack the focus required to get back to the top, there were some question marks about Lorch’s ability to be a genuine talisman—and difference-maker—for the Buccaneers.

Now, however, there are no such concerns about his quality, with Lorch enjoying a remarkable return to form in recent weeks.

He was outstanding in the victory against All Stars—picking up where he left off before injury hit in August—to inspire Pirates to victory.

Suddenly, his combination play with Monnapule Saleng appeared to re-energise Bucs, with the pair feeding off each other, clearly on the same wavelength, and giving Pirates both innovation and a cutting edge in the final third.

Admittedly, things didn’t go to plan against Maritzburg, as Lorch—perhaps with the adrenaline of his comeback wearing off—didn’t have as much of an impact as he had against the lower-league side.

However, he’s reaffirmed that he can be one of the star attractions in the PSL, and—if fit—could again be one of the Soweto derby’s top protagonists.

Can Dolly take inspiration and follow suit?

The Bafana Bafana wideman has hit new lows this season, facing increasing criticism from supporters, making a reduced impact, and hardly flourishing under Arthur Zwane.

There were tricks and flicks in the defeat by Golden Arrows, but precious little output, even though one ball should have been buried by Mduduzi Shabalala.

Latterly, he’s aimed some thinly veiled criticism at Chiefs supporters for the blame he’s received for some of the club’s recent struggles.“I feel like a lot of times if the team isn’t doing very well, the blame comes to me,” he told journalists, “but I’ll take it; I’m one of the captains.”

It seems like Dolly isn’t quite ready to take responsibility for some of his own sub-par showings.

Ahead of the derby, the 30-year-old should take inspiration from Pirates’ Lorch, whose attitude and determination to turn things around in his cameo against All Stars came in stark contrast to some of Dolly’s lackadaisical showings during Chiefs’ recent trough.

Certainly, Chiefs need him, with pressure increasing on Zwane after the defeat by Arrows.

A loss against Pirates on Saturday might well represent the final nail in the coffin for the beleaguered Chiefs boss; he needs—now more than ever—to find a way to unlock the supremely talented Dolly.

Could Lorch prove to be his inspiration?