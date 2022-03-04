Soweto Derby: Can Kaizer Chiefs' Billiat tap into exceptional record vs Orlando Pirates?

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat has an outstanding overall record against Orlando Pirates in his 11 years in the PSL.

In a derby that both teams need to win badly to keep their supporters happy, Billiat is a potential match-winner for Amakhosi.

In his more than decade long stay in the PSL, Billiat has scored seven goals and assisted with 10, for a total of 17 goal involvements in 17 matches.

The only teams he has been more prolific against are SuperSport United (10 goals, 8 assists, 28 games) and Free State Stars (10 goals, 3 assists, 18 games).

The problem though for Chiefs fans, is that most of Billiat's goals against the Sea Robbers have come in the colours of Ajax and Sundowns.

Playing for the Glamour Boys, the 31-year-old has registered just one goal and two assists, from 7 fixtures. The single goal was scored back in October 2018, a header from a Godfrey Walusimbi cross in a 2-1 defeat in front of a full house at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi fans and no doubt the player himself, will feel he's due a goal against the black and white side of the Soweto divide.

And in that respect, the derby comes at a great time for Billiat, who is having his best ever season for Chiefs in terms of league goals, including an injury-time winner against Baroka last Saturday.

Heading into the game, Billiat has four goals in his last six appearances, as good a run as he's had with the club.

In total this season he's netted six league goals and one in the cup and added six assists. Not mind-blowing, especially by his own standards, but better that the last two campaigns.

The Zimbabwean still has a while to go though to match his best overall campaign with Chiefs - his first at the club - in 2018/ 19, he bagged five league goals, four domestic cup goals and two in the Caf Champions League, plus 10 assists.