Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates not bigger than Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns - Mammila

Coach Morgan Mammila has claimed the match between his side Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns is bigger than the Soweto Derby.

Chippa play Downs on Saturday

Soweto Derby is biggest in Mzansi

Mammila has a different view

TELL ME MORE: The Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates is traditionally the biggest fixture in the South African football.

However, the tactician has made a bold comment that the match between his team and the Premier Soccer League defending champions Masandawana will eclipse it as the major one.

Mammila has further opined the recently played game between the Brazilians and Amakhosi is nothing as compared to the game later on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am going to be honest. This game [between Chippa and Sundowns] will be bigger than the [Soweto] Derby and it will be bigger than the match between Chiefs and Sundowns," Mammila told Power FM 987.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have started the season on a high, winning all their opening four games across all competitions.

They have scored nine goals in the process and conceded just two.

The Chilli Boys are yet to get a win in their three league matches played. They have twice registered a goalless draw and a 1-1 draw, respectively.

Last season, Masandawana did a double against Chippa and coach Rhulani Mokwena will be aiming at repeating the same.

WHAT NEXT: Fans are anxiously waiting to see whether Mammila's sentiments are right or not.