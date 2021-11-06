Soweto Derby: 'Baxter apologised for penalty' - Orlando Pirates coach Davids after Kaizer Chiefs loss

Orlando Pirates co-interim coach Fadlu Davids felt that his side was the better team following their clash with Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to their Soweto rivals in a titanic Premier Soccer League match that was played at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Davids disclosed what Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter told him after the Soweto Derby encounter which produced three second-half goals.

“When the opposition coach Stuart Baxter comes to me afterwards and apologises for the penalty, saying that we should have got a penalty in the second half and for the challenge on Terrence Dzvukamanja late on, you know the story,” Davids told SuperSport TV.

Pirates dominated possession for large periods of the game, but two goals from Keagan Dolly inspired Chiefs to a victory.

Linda Mntambo scored Pirates' consolation goal in the 87th minute and Davids was disappointed to see his charges fail to take their chances in the first half.

“We exerted total dominance from the first half until the end of the match. At half time, we told the players that they need to use the dominance to score," he continued.

"That has been a problem for us right now as well as gifting opposition goals. We gifted them the first and the penalty that they got to score, the second was questionable.

"We dominated from start to finish so I’m proud of the players in that regard but we should not be giving opponents goals."

Davids, who is working with Mandla Ncikazi as Pirates' co-head interim coaches, was pleased with the impact made by their substitutes.

“The substitutes made an impact and gave the cherry on the top of our attack. The best team lost today and it’s clear," he added.

"The players performed well but we need to start scoring when we dominate. We got the equaliser when we were the only team that was pushing to get the winner.

"But we were unfortunate to have conceded the penalty."

The defeat saw Pirates slip down to seventh place on the league standings and they will now take on Lamontville Golden Arrows in their next game on November 20.