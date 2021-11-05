Soweto Derby: Arsenal legend Wright flaunts Orlando Pirates support ahead of Kaizer Chiefs showdown

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright has flaunted his support for Orlando Pirates ahead of Saturday's encounter against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby.

Amakhosi will host their cross-town rivals for a Premier Soccer League game at the FNB Stadium and Wright - who has shown his love for Bucs in the past - has encouraged them to go and finish off the opponents.

"Finish them tomorrow," Wright, 58, wrote on his Twitter handle on Friday.

In September, the Premier League title winner with Arsenal in the 1997-1998 season was spotted with a Pirates tracksuit.

The Englishman is a well-known figure in the football world, having lifted the FA Cup in the 1992/1993 and 1997/1998 campaigns and also the League Cup in the 1992/1993 season.

Arsenal aside, he featured for Premier League sides Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Burnley and appeared 33 times for the England national side.

Pirates will visit their rivals after a 2-1 win against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, while Stuart Baxter's side head into the highly-anticipated derby after a 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch.

Missing stars

Although Bucs will visit the Glamour Boys having picked up a win in the last game, co-coach Mandla Ncikazi revealed a number of players that are set to miss the encounter.

Richard Ofori, Wayne Sandilands, Innocent Maela, captain Happy Jele, Zakhele Lepasa and Thembinkosi Lorch will not be available.



"This is like a whole team list that is on the outside without complaining," Ncikazi said.

"We just take predestination and assume is that how it happens? Why so many? But it happens in every club, it’s something extraordinary, but we’re going to go through it and maybe good things are going to follow after the injuries."



On his side, Baxter explained the need for Kaizer Chiefs to win the Soweto derby, especially after the Stellenbosch loss.

"Derbies are most wins all the time, you don’t go into a derby thinking a draw will be okay, after every game Sir Alex Ferguson used to say to Manchester United players, you never lose twice, we [Chiefs] never lose twice, if you lose a game, then the next one you have to win it," Baxter said.

"So in that respect, it is a must-win for our supporters, must-win for our credibility, because we know what is at stake during the derby."