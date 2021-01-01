Soweto Derby: Area of concern for Orlando Pirates which Kaizer Chiefs can exploit

The Buccaneers' defensive frailties were evident against the Rockets and Amakhosi will be ready to capitalise on them

' inconsistent form in the continued on Tuesday evening as they were held to a draw by a resilient TS Galaxy side.

It was the Buccaneers' second draw in their last five matches - winning two and losing one which sees them five points behind the leading pack on the league standings.

A Soweto Derby clash against their arch-rivals, is next for Pirates with the two giants of South African football set to meet at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

More teams

The Buccaneers have an area of concern which they need to sort out before taking on an improving Chiefs side in what will be the third meeting between the two teams this season.

Pirates embarrassed Chiefs 5-0 on aggregate in the two-legged MTN8 semi-final and Bucs will naturally have the psychological edge over Amakhosi.

However, coach Gavin Hunt and his Chiefs technical team will be looking to exploit Pirates' weakness which was evident against Galaxy.

For the second match running Deon Hotto was deployed in the right-hand side of the Bucs defence as a wing-back and he looked vulnerable every time he had to defend against Galaxy.

It was quite clear that Hotto, who is a left-footed winger by trade, lacks the defensive skills to operate as a right wing-back and he was at fault when the Rockets restored parity.

The Nambia international failed to track Masilake Phohlongo's run and the Galaxy winger ended up scoring with a header, while unmarked in the box.

Against last weekend, Hotto was a real threat whenever he pushed forward and he managed to grab the only goal of the match to inspire Pirates to a 1-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium.

However, Team of Choice only realized that Hotto was the weakness in the Bucs defence towards the end of the game after introducing Sibusiso Hlubi.

Hlubi was able to carve open the Pirates defence from the right-hand side in the closing stages of the game, but the attacking midfielder was let down by some poor finishing.

Hotto will be up against Chiefs' in-form left-sided attackers Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo if he is deployed in the right wing-back position once again.

Mashiane and Ngcobo have been very instrumental for Amakhosi during the team's current five-match unbeaten, having netted four goals between them in their last four games.

The two exciting attackers will be ready to pounce and capitalise on any mistakes by the Bucs defence on the day.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer will have to seriously re-consider recalling Wayde Jooste back to the starting line-up against the Glamour Boys and allow Hotto to play his best football as a winger.

The speedy right-back has been one of the team's best defenders thus far this season having caught the eye with his style as an attacking full-back, who is also able to track back and defend in time.

Article continues below

The decision to drop Jooste against Lamontville on January 20 came as a surprise and he is yet to start a match since then.

Jooste shone against Chiefs in the MTN8 helping Bucs keep clean sheets in their 3-0 first-leg win and 2-0 second-leg victory over Amakhosi having started both games.

So the 29-year-old player is well equipped with the knowledge and experience of playing in the Soweto Derby.