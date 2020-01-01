Soweto Derby: Are Orlando Pirates really not in the title race?

Goal discusses Bucs' chances of winning the most prestigious football trophy in the country

One of the biggest talking points heading into this weekend's Soweto Derby is whether are part of the title race.

The eagerly anticipated encounter which set to take place at the iconic FNB Stadium on Saturday is likely to help shape the destiny of this season's league trophy.

The Buccaneers are currently placed third on the standings - six points behind the leaders Chiefs, who have a game in hand.



A victory for Bucs will see them close the gap on Chiefs and move up to second place, leapfrogging , who will be inactive in the league this weekend.

The defending champions, Sundowns, will take on Egyptian giants in a Caf quarter-final first-leg clash on Saturday.

This week Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, assistant coach Fadlu Davids and club captain Happy Jele have all downplayed talk of their team making a late charge for the league title.

The trio insisted that teams around them have a better chance of winning the coveted trophy as they have games in hand.



Fifth-placed have two games in hand and they will leapfrog SuperSport United and Pirates into third place if they win their outstanding matches.



While second-placed Sundowns will open a five-point gap between them and Pirates if they win their game in hand.

However, points on the board is more important than games in hand, and the Buccaneers are well aware of this.

Zinnbauer's side still has to play Chiefs, Wits and Sundowns which is an opportunity for them to collect maximum points and boost their chances of claiming the crown.

With their recent statments, the German tactician and his lieutenant Davids are simply attempting to take the pressure off their charges, who could lose focus due to high expectations.

As much as the current Bucs side is desperate to end the team's five-year trophy drought, they know that they cannot afford to start talking about winning the title as this would invite undue pressure.

Jele has been in the same situation with Pirates in the last few seasons as they crumbled under pressure in the second round and ended up losing the title to Sundowns.

The tactic could work in their favour if they maintain their current winning streak in the league having recorded six consecutive wins.

Such scintillating form could lead Pirates to their fifth PSL title if teams around them drop points as we enter the business end of the season.