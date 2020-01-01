Southampton helping Djenepo after mother’s death – Hasenhuttl

The Mali international has returned to St Mary's Stadium after he was given compassionate leave for his mother’s burial

manager Ralph Hasenhuttl stated his side is helping Moussa Djenepo to ‘get his laughter back’ following the death of his mother.

The 21-year-old confirmed the passing on of his mother last month and was given permission to travel to his country for the burial which saw him miss their defeat to last weekend.

Having returned to St Mary's Stadium, Hasenhuttl admitted it has been difficult for the winger to get over the incident.

More teams

“Moussa is back now from the funeral of his mum. He seems to be getting into a better mode again. It was not easy for him. We tried to help him as much as we can,” Hasenhuttl told the club website.

“It always helps if you are on the pitch and doing what you like to do the most,” the Southampton manager said at a press conference broadcast by the club.

“That helps you not to forget, but to get a little bit of deflection from what is around you at the moment. It has shown every day since he is here that he is getting his laughter back again.

“I like to see him laughing and don’t like to see him when he is sad. He was not really in a good moment when he came back, but now it is getting better and better.

“We are all helping him to get back to the Moussa we know because he was always the most positive guy in the squad.

“This gives the whole squad a lift sometimes because he enjoys his job so much and was always positive for the team. Now we try to bring him back in this mode.”

Djenepo, who joined the Saints from Belgian side Standard Liege last summer, will be available for selection when his side takes on on Saturday.