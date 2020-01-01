South Africa’s World Cup qualifying group confirmed

The draw was conducted on Tuesday evening at Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, Egypt

have learned their opponents in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers second round.

They find themselves in Group G alongside , Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

The group winners will advance to the third round of the qualifiers, while the other three teams will be eliminated.

The matches are scheduled to start in October 2020 with Bafana Bafana looking to go all the way and qualify for the finals for the fourth time.

Bafana will continue their rivalry with Ghana's Black Stars as the two former African champions are in the same 2021 (Afcon) qualifying group.

In the same format, South Africa faced Ethiopia during their 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign and they will also take on their neighbours, Zimbabwe this time.

The last time Bafana participated in the tournament was in 2010 as the host nation.