South Africa's Seoposenwe & Vilakazi join Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas

The Banyana Banyana duo have completed their move to Europe after signing for the Lithuanian club from South Africa's domestic league

Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas have completed the signing of South African duo Jermaine Seoposenwe and Nothando Vilakazi in one-year deals.

The Siauliai based outfit captured the Banyana Banyana stars from Sasol women's league sides JVW FC and Palace Super Falcons respectively.

This is coming on the heels of their roles in Banyana's first ever Women's World Cup qualification, having finished as runners-up at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Gintra's new players will hope to continue from where their compatriot Leandra Smeda left last season before her move to Swedish topflight side Vittsjo GIK in January.

On completing their move, Seoposenwe revealed the role of Smeda in her decision to make the move to the European nation.

"Leandra [Smeda] told us a lot good," she told the club website.

"First and foremost (she told us) about your club, which, as she said herself, will always remain her alternative number one where she would still want to come back.

"She also talked about the prevailing climate in Lithuania, which is changing dramatically every year - from plus 30 to minus 20 and more (smiles)."

Vilakazi also expressed her excitement about the move to Europe.

"She [Smeda] told me she was very happy to be able to represent a club that is playing in a top European tournament, the Uefa and not just to play but to achieve high results.

"Leandra also told us about Lithuania, that it is a peaceful country, distinguished by its green nature, and Šiauliai is a city where everything is needed.

"The captain of our team only answered the team about the good (things). It's fun to know that we've come to a professional club that does everything to make the incoming player integrate and feel at home as soon as possible."

They have been included on the team's squad for the 2020 Uefa Women's Champions League campaign and are expected to make their debut outings against Riga on Sunday.

Gintra are currently the top Lithuania A Lyga Women's team with six points after two games this term and will welcome Riga at the Gytariai Artificial Cover Stadium.