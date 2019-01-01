South Africa's Seoposenwe makes scoring return in Gintra-Universitetas' win

Following her return from the Women's World Cup in France, the forward has continued from where she left off at her club

Jermaine Seoposenwe was on target on her return from the 2019 Women's World Cup as Gintra Universitetas defeated Gornik Leczna 3-1 in their Amber Cup opener on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was part of Banyana Banyana's maiden outing at the showpiece in and she made an instant impact on her return to her team.

Gintra started the encounter on the back foot as the Polish women's league champions gained the lead through Weronika Kloda in the 20th minute.

Immediately after the restart, the returning international from France 2019 helped the hosts back on level terms against Gornik.

Moments later, Simona Veličkaitė won a penalty for the home side and wasted no chance converting from the spot to put them in front.

In the dying moments, Brazilian Kelen Bender scored to guarantee the Lithuanian queens an opening victory in the competition.

Seoposenwe played the entire duration of the match and has now scored five goals in four games for Gintra this season.

Gintra will hope to maintain their run as they take on Riga Dinamo in their second Amber Cup tournament game in Latvia on Friday.