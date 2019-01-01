South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe makes goalscoring debut in Europe

Banyana Banyana forward marked her first appearance in style as she got on the scoresheet in her side's victory over Dynamo

Jermaine Seoposenwe made a goalscoring debut as Gintra Universitetas thrashed Dynamo Riga 6-0 at Siauliu Gytariu Stadionas on Thursday.

The international had been sidelined since arriving in Lithuania in April due to an injury she suffered in training with Gintra.

To this end, the 25-year-old missed four games for the Lithuanian queens although had a fine outing in the recent USA friendly for South Africa.

Donning jersey no. 10, Seoposenwe, who was fully recovered from her injury, opened the scoring for the hosts five minutes into the game.

In the 16th minute, Gintra won a penalty kick and Anna Pilipenka wasted no chance to double their lead.

Kelen Bender scored a brace for the Siaulietes to increase their goal tally to four before the end of the first half.

The hosts continued from where they left in the first half when Liubou Hudchanka netted the fifth 10 minutes from the restart.

Two minutes from full time, the visitors were penalised for the second time from the spot, gifting Dovile Gaileviciute's winner to wrap up Gintra's victory.

South Africa duo Seoposenwe and Nothando Vilakazi played for 83 minutes before being replaced in the encounter.

Gintra have now won all three games and are top of the Baltic Women's League with nine points, scoring 19 goals and conceding just one.

Seoposenwe's return will be a major boost for South Africa as they get set for their maiden appearance at the Women's World Cup in next month.