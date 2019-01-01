South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe fires Norway warning with hat-trick for Gintra Universitetas

After an impressive debut in the Baltic Women's League for Gintra last week, the South African starred in her first league game.

Jermaine Seoposenwe was the heroine on her first Lithuanian A Lyga appearance as Gintra Universitetas thrashed Kauno Zalgiris 6-0.

The 25-year-old had made a goalscoring debut for Gintra in a 6-0 win over Dynamo Riga in the Baltic Women's League last week.

On Thursday, the international scored a hat-trick in Dublin as Gintra extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games.

Seoposenwe fired the visitors in front 14 minutes into the game before Rimante Jonusaite doubled the lead four minutes later.

In the 20th minute, Banyana Banyana star hit a brace to ensure Gintra ended the first half of the encounter 3-0 up.

Returning for the second half, the Cape Town-born footballer then netted her third goal five minutes after the restart.

Substitute Isadora Freitas increased the tally to five in the 77th minute before Jonusaite hit her 18th goal of the season three minutes from regular time.

Seoposenwe, who featured for the entire duration of the game has now scored four goals in two games.

Her South African compatriot Nothando Vilakazi was brought on at the beginning of the second half as the replacement for Karen Bender.

Gintra have now won all five of their games and are leaders of the Lithuanian A Lyga on goal difference, tied on 15 points with Banga.

Seoposenwe and Vilakazi will now join the rest of the Banyana Banyana squad in on Friday for a pre-Women's World Cup friendly with Norway on June 2.