South African winger joins Tshegofatso Mabasa at Moroccan Botola Pro champions after release clause activated

A statement from Stellenbosch FC reads:

Reigning Moroccan Botola Pro champions Maghreb Association Sportive de Fès have completed the signing of Devin Titus on a permanent transfer after triggering the buy-out clause in his contract.

The 25-year-old forward departs as Stellenbosch FC’s most-capped outfield player of all time after featuring in 176 matches, and as the Club’s second-highest goalscorer with 36 career goals to his name across all competitions.

A graduate of Stellies’ renowned development programme, Titus captained the reserve team to the DStv Diski Challenge and Premier League Next Gen titles in 2022, before becoming a mainstay in the first team over the last five years.

Across the previous four seasons, he missed only one domestic league match, and helped Stellenbosch win the 2023 Carling Knockout as Player of the Tournament, reach back-to-back MTN8 finals in 2024 and 2025, and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup in consecutive campaigns.

He also became a full Bafana Bafana international during his time in the Cape Winelands and represented South Africa at the 2024 COSAFA Cup, winning three caps in total.

During his spell with the Club, Titus embodied the ethos of Stellenbosch FC in both his performances and professionalism, setting a benchmark for those around him and serving as a beacon for the next generation of players.

His absence on the pitch and in the dressing room will be sorely felt, but he departs with the utmost gratitude and best wishes from everyone at Stellenbosch FC as he embarks on his journey abroad.

The Moroccan club confirmed the news with a social media post:









They also released footage of his arrival and medical:







