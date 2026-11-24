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The South Africa Under-23 head coach has broken his silence regarding the recent public criticism aimed at his selection policy by Pirates manager Abdeslam Ouaddou. The Buccaneers boss expressed his bewilderment after two of his rising stars were largely overlooked during the recent international break.

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Ouaddou questions U23 selection policy

The tension between the domestic and international setups in South Africa has reached a new high after Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou publicly questioned the treatment of his players within the national team environment. Ouaddou was particularly vocal about the lack of minutes afforded to Simphiwe Selepe and Cemran Dansin during the crucial 2028 Olympic Games qualifying matches against Madagascar.

Dansin failed to make the matchday squad for either of the two legs against Madagascar, while Selepe was limited to just a half-hour cameo in the second leg, which South Africa won 3-2 to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory. The Pirates mentor did not hide his frustration when discussing the matter ahead of his side's Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against Stellenbosch FC.

“When I see my players not having game time at different national teams, take, for example, Dansin and Selepe going to the Under-23s and not having a single minute, I am very surprised,” Ouaddou told journalists. “Selepe is a regular with me, but when I saw that he didn’t get enough chances at the Under-23s, I was surprised.”

Mdaka calls for professional dialogue

Responding to the criticism while attending a DStv Diski Challenge festival at Seshego Stadium, Raymond Mdaka attempted to downplay the friction. The former Marumo Gallants tactician made it clear that he had no intention of engaging in a public spat with the Pirates manager, although he did suggest that there are more appropriate channels for such discussions.

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“I can’t comment on that honestly. I can’t comment on that, but it’s something that always happens in football,” Mdaka explained to FARPost. “But I think there was a positive side from him to say we need to meet. Something that I also agree with because we are sharing the same players sometimes, so that understanding and that relationship should be there, but I don’t have much to say about it. More so because they’re his players. Yeah, he’s with them almost every time, but there’s always a better way of saying that.”

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Mdaka’s measured response indicates a desire to keep the focus on the team's progression rather than individual selection grievances. While acknowledging Ouaddou’s right to be protective of his players, the Under-23 boss highlighted that the collective goal of qualifying for major tournaments must remain the priority. The call for a face-to-face meeting suggests that both parties are interested in resolving the matter behind closed doors to ensure the players' development is not hindered by administrative or tactical disagreements between their respective coaches.

Olympic dreams and room for improvement

Despite the off-field distractions, South Africa’s victory over Madagascar has propelled them into the third and final round of the qualifiers. They are now set for a high-stakes showdown against Cameroon, with a spot in the eight-team U-23 Africa Cup of Nations on the line. That tournament serves as the primary gateway for African nations to reach the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

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The head coach admitted that his squad is still a work in progress, particularly on the defensive end. He noted that conceding two goals in the second leg against Madagascar showed there is still plenty of tactical drilling required before the next round. Mdaka is determined to build a squad capable of not just qualifying for the AFCON, but actually competing for the title and securing South Africa's presence on the global stage in Los Angeles. The challenge now lies in balancing the integration of top domestic talents like Selepe and Dansin with the tactical needs of the national team.

“I’m just happy because we got the result, but there are a lot of things that we still need to work on,” Mdaka added. “You check your second game - you play well, you score three goals, but you concede, so it means there are still a lot of things that we need to work on so that we end up saying we have got a very good team that can challenge.” As the countdown to the Cameroon fixtures begins, the relationship between the national team and Pirates will remain under the microscope, with fans hoping for a resolution that benefits the players involved.