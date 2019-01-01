South African striker Elvin Modise joins Austrian third division club

The striker may be unknown to South African audiences but he is slowly making a name for himself in Austria

South African Elvin Kanyerere Modise has completed a move to Austrian club ATSV Stadl-Paura ahead of the new season.

Modise, who describes himself as a pacey striker, was most recently on the books of fourth division Austrian club ASV 13, but his performances have seen him leap one division up. He will now be competing in the third tier of Austrian football.

He netted eight goals in 10 games for ASV last season.

Nonetheless, after completing his move, the 25-year-old has revealed his excitement.

“I’m very happy to join the club because I’m coming from the fourth division and I’m going to the third division which is a good challenge for me,” Modise told SABC Sport.

“I am looking forward to the challenge and hopefully I can do good things here for the club.”

“Since the age of 18, I’ve always wanted to come to Europe to try something different. I like the style here and football is well structured here. I was always hungry for this and I am just so happy that I managed to get this move now, and I can focus on this club and make sure that I can make the club happy and also perform on the field,” Modise further added.

Meanwhile, Modise may be delighted with his move but he sees it as a platform to show his worth and earn an even bigger move.

Article continues below

“My ambitions for the season is to ensure that I score at least 12 to 15 goals and get a few assists.

“Also, at the same time ensure my team finishes in the top five because I always want to improve after every single season,” he explained.

“Maybe another team can look at me after the season, so it’s a good platform for me to work from,” he concluded.